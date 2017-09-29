Trump’s team offered 50 Cent $500k to join their campaign

50 Cent has revealed that President Donald Trump tried to book him to speak publicly for the Republican party in a last ditch attempt to win over dwindling black votership. It seems the Trump campaign team were keen to use 50 as a celebrity smokescreen to a multitude of overtly racist policy and public speaking.

Speaking on Ebro in The Morning he said: “I was like ‘Nah that's not good money. I’m not going to do that. That’s not worth It.’”

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African American vote,” he told the radio host. “They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance.”

Trump was attempting to capitalise on the rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, who declared bankruptcy last year after he was unable to pay a court ordered five million dollars.

He isn’t the only rapper to have a strange altercation with Trump; Kanye West had that infamous meeting at Trump Tower, though any word on a performance at the inauguration was quashed by the presidential team who said he wasn’t “traditionally American”.

50 Cent’s disclosure of this comes in conjunction with Colin Kaepernick’s now viral taking of the knee. The President was quick to condemn the athlete and others as ‘sons of bitches’ while praising the ‘very fine’ white supremacist protesters who killed a woman at the clash in Charlottesville this summer.

Only 8 percent of Trump voters were African American in the 2016 election, proving that regardless of the rappers involvement in the campaign, it was the preserve of white voters that secured Trump’s success last year.