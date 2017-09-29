The only tracks you need to hear in September

Welcome to the latest installment of our monthly new music roundup.

Our new playlist features the triumphant return of Björk, slow and sultry movements by Kelela, and an electro-fuelled banger from St. Vincent. Along the way there’s the unusual R&B-as-alt-rock of emerging star Rina Sawayama, pulsing disco-pop of Charlotte Gainsbourg, industrial club rhythms of Not Waving, and Kero Kero Bonito providing the most unlikely cover of an Oasis song you’re likely to hear any time soon.

Although we post these roundups at the end of every month, we actually update the playlist regularly for our subscribers – so make sure to follow us on Spotify and Apple Music if you can’t stand to wait for new tracks.

Listen to the playlist below.