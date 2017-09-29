Peaches takes a trip with sentient vaginas in ‘Dumb Fuck’

Peaches has released her first music video of 2017 – staying true to the vulva-loving aesthetic of visuals past.

“Dumb Fuck” comes from her 2015 album Rub, and the visual is directed by her brother Craig Nisker. It sees the artist – wearing a puffer jacket made of breasts – strolling and dancing in the California desert, accompanied by two giant blond-haired vaginas.

The Canadian musician has released the dark “Free Drink Ticket”, “Vaginoplasty” and the absolutely bonkers “Rub” previously.

Last year, Peaches released her all-female album Rub Remixed, featuring 13 remixed versions of tracks from the original album by the likes of Paula Temple and Planningtorock.

Watch the video below, and revisit our exploration of Peache's incredible queer feminist legacy here.