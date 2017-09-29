Rihanna calls on Donald Trump to help Puerto Rico

‘Don’t let your people die like this’

Text Anna Cafolla

Rihanna has urged the U.S president to do his actual duty and support the people of Puerto Rico, who suffer in the wake of Hurricane Maria. “Dear @RealDonaldTrump, I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I want to make sure!” she tweeted on Thursday (September 28), adding the front page of the New York Daily News cover asking him for help. “Don’t let your people die like this,” she added. Rhi retweeted a slew of stories that illustrate the massive struggle people in Puerto Rico are going through. Meanwhile, Trump has been busy frothing at the mouth over the National Anthem and NFL players taking a knee.

Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure!

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl#OneLovehttps://t.co/vTeuPwOvEV — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

“Take a Bow,” the “Wild Thoughts” singer tweeted with a link to an article detailing five former U.S presidents and the aid work they were doing for Puerto Rico. “Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove.” She’s been very vocal previously in criticising Trump, as the Washington Post reports, back in January she related her anger over the refugee ban. Rihanna, a dedicated activist and philanthropist with her own Clara Lionel Foundation tweeted: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!”

By 10/5, we must fill this plane w/ supplies to aid disaster relief in Puerto Rico & can only do it with YOUR help. https://t.co/J2F4FRWVbOpic.twitter.com/zVoR94TpGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2017

Look what the strip club I used to work at collected for Puerto Rico 🇵🇷💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/sKy8YWDzbD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2017