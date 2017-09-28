Watch Grizzly Bear’s spectacularly weird new video

‘Like David Lynch meets the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Heathers,’ as frontman Ed Droste tells us

When they quietly went on hiatus after touring their critically-devoured fourth album Shields back in 2013, no one really knew if they would hear from Grizzly Bear again. Formed as the solo project of Brooklyn-based musician Ed Droste back in 2002, the band expanded to comprise guitarist and vocalist Daniel Rossen (of Department of Eagles), bassist Chris Taylor, and drummer Christopher Bear. Over the course of four full-length records – each as vivid and vital as the next – Grizzly Bear’s brand of carefully-crafted, harmony-driven indie rock melded nuance, musicianship, and heart like few others. Droste and co. have just released one of the albums of the year, Painted Ruins, and it’s The the sound of a band who have returned positively invigorated. Even for an act whose music has often betrayed an uncanny devotion to small detail, it’s a masterclass in intent-drenched songwriting, brimming with exquisite tonal flourishes, experimental pop tangents, and a huge mood of import and solidarity. From the sweeping four-part harmonies and sonic wanderlust of lead singles “Three Rings” and “Mourning Sound” to the virtuosic art-rock finesse of the likes of “Aquarian” and “Four Cypresses”, Painted Ruins is also easily the band’s most collaborative album to date. Ahead of the band’s first tour in almost four years – which kicks off at Dublin’s Vicar Street next week – we spoke to Ed Droste about the metamorphosis of Grizzly Bear, the necessity of downtime, the importance of collaboration, resisting the urge to become an EDM act, the visuals for their new single “Losing All Sense” – exclusively premiering below – and more.

I really like your previous albums, but this record feels a lot more densely layered in terms of structure, textures and the sense of colour throughout. Did you spend a lot of time writing together, or did it come together more organically in the studio? Ed Droste: We’ve always gone on different writing retreats before entering the studio. This time (bassist and the band’s long-time producer) Chris Taylor was more involved in the writing process, so everyone was there for those different writing retreats. The colours and tones and feelings that you’re talking about, that largely came together in the recording process – you know, exploring different instruments and new tonal palettes and stuff like that. We didn’t want to repeat ourselves on Painted Ruins. But we also didn’t want to re-invent the game and become an EDM band or something. We continue to want to make music that feels authentic to us, and that we all really love, but also music that doesn’t feel stale or repetitive. So, I think we’re all really stoked with the final outcome. There’s a song with Chris Taylor on lead vocals (‘Systole’), which is a first for us, too. In many ways, this is our most collaborative effort. When we were in the studio we were just more playful with the recording process; just sort of allowing different ideas to come about and songs to be re-imagined tonally half-way through. For instance, ‘Sky Took Hold’ was originally a more acoustic, sunny ballad, before became this darker, sinister, ending track, with the interjection of the flute changing how the whole song was heard and interpreted. I like how you mentioned Sky Told Hold. It feels like a very fitting closing song on the album. The way you sing, ‘Since I was a young boy it was always there / Inside me growing none of it seems fair / I’ve grown to accept it, let it take the stage / And leave me helpless, watching far away.’ Are you alluding to the bigger picture or is it more of a personal thing? Ed Droste: I think that’s why I leave it ambiguous – it is personal and I don’t necessarily spell it out, but I have seen some fans interpret it correctly. I like it to be open for others to find their own interpretation with it, which has sort of always been the case with my lyrics. Personally, I always relate more to music where I can find my own meaning in. That way, the song takes on a more personal turn and it becomes something that you hold onto longer. “‘Losing All Sense’ felt like an upbeat, fun thing to release. The video... it’s like David Lynch meets the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Heathers or something” – Ed Droste, Grizzly Bear I think that’s why the best songs on Painted Ruins have a re-listenable quality – because of the innate ambiguity. It’s now five years since you released Shields. Do you feel the downtime that followed its release informed how you went about writing new material? Ed Droste: I don’t think anyone was deliberately thinking about how the downtime would affect things. It was a necessity based off of exhaustion and feeling burned out. Everyone in the band had personal stuff to deal with. People got married; I got divorced. People moved; there was a baby born. A lot of things happened. I think everyone just needed a moment to sort of live what we imagined a normal, day-to-day life beyond a tour bus and performing all of the time. Slowly but surely, we all came around, with Chris Taylor being the person to nudge us. Eventually, we started getting excited and taking writing retreats in various formations and groups. I really think that we have matured, and I think the break itself allowed us to be more playful in the studio and with each other, and less precious and protective of our ideas – which is always a good thing. That’s the nice thing about being in a band with four people with strong, different ideas: letting people challenge you and not taking it personally, and letting songs flourish as opposed to closing them off. There’s a real playful quality, as you say. Even the songs that are more wistful and inward-thinking, I still sense fun. Your new single ‘Losing All Sense’ is especially quite playful – it has a jaunty tone yet it touches on darker topics… Ed Droste: Yeah, that’s how we do it. Like, I’m always shocked when people use ‘Two Weeks’ as their wedding song. I’m always like, ‘Uh, are you sure you want to do that? Because lyrically it’s not exactly about a successful relationship…’

