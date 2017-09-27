Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce reissue and share a new song

In a statement the band said: “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put Fever To Tell out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right.”

Following a cryptic tweet, the band also released a totally new song, “Phone Jam”.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have officially announced the reissue of Fever to Tell, their 2003 debut, set to feature unreleased demos, B-sides, lots of rarities and a new documentary titled There is no Modern Romance made up of original tour footage.

“So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded), a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

The ‘limited edition deluxe box’, wrapped in red fishnet stockings, will celebrate their first studio album’s 15th anniversary, and include nine unreleased demos, eight B-sides, a 164 page hardbound book with personal photos and notes from Karen O. A USB stick will also be included with 29 tracks and an hour and a half’s worth of video content, as Rolling Stone reports, with footage from their 2003 tour, live performances, fan films and four music videos.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have also shared the previously unreleased tune “Shake It”, which will be available to download with the reissue.

The band will also perform their first shows in four years later in October. Check out the tour dates here and more information on the box set here.

Fever to Tell Reissue track list

LP 1: Original Album Newly Remastered

“Rich”

“Date With The Night”

“Man”

“Tick”

“Black Tongue”

“Pin”

“Cold Light”

“No No No”

“Maps”

“Y Control”

“Modern Romance”

LP 2 / Side A: Previously Unreleased

“Date With The Night” (Four Track Demo)

“Black Tongue” (Four Track Demo)

“Pin” (Four Track Demo)

“Maps” (Early Four Track Demo)

“Poor Song” (Four Track Demo)

“Tick” (Four Track Demo)

“Shot Down” (Four Track Demo)

“Ooh Ooh Ooh” (Four Track Demo)

“Maps” (Four Track Demo)

LP 2 / Side B: B-sides & Rarities

“Shake It” (Previously Unreleased)

“Machine”

“Modern Things”

“Graveyard”

“Shot Down”

“Yeah! New York”

“Boogers” (Previously Unreleased)

“Countdown”

VIDEO

There Is No Modern Romance (Tour Documentary by Patrick Daughters & Stephen Berger)

26 mins of unreleased, unseen behind-the-scenes video of the band on their 2003 UK tour

Fukuoka Nagoya Osaka Tokyo (Japan Tour Behind The Scenes)

They Don’t Love Like I Love You (Interviews by Lance Bangs & Spike Jonze)

“Maps” (Official Video)

“Date With The Night” (Official Video)

“Y Control” (Official Video)

“Pin” (Official Video)

“Y-Control” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

“Black Tongue” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

“Maps” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

“Rich” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

“Miles Away” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

“Poor Song” (Live at Fillmore San Francisco)

CASSETTE (Limited to first 500 Deluxe Box Customers)

“Phone Jam”

“Art Star” (Four Track Demo)

“Bang” (Four Track Demo)

“Our Time” (Four Track Demo)