Cardi B is the first solo female rapper to hit #1 since 1998

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the New York rapper’s first chart-topping single and the first time a solo female rapper has reached the top spot in 19 years.

The track rose from number two on the chart – which is based on physical and digital sales as well as radio play and online streaming – three weeks after it was certified gold (500,00 units sold) by the RIAA. The accolade has drawn praise for Cardi from the likes of Missy Elliott and Nicki Minaj.

The last time a female rapper held the top spot without any featured artists was 1998, when Lauryn Hill climbed to the top with “Doo Woop (That Thing)”. Only three other female rappers who have headed the list full stop, and all with features: Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and P!nk on “Lady Marmalade”; Shawnna on Ludacris’s 2003 single “Stand Up”; and Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” with Charli XCX.