Skepta fronts the new issue of Another Man

Today, Dazed brother title Another Man launches its AW17 ‘Modern Mythologies’ issue. On the cover is none other than the King of Grime: Joseph “Junior” Adenuga, better known as Skepta (or Skeppy, or Skep, or SK). Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Katy England, this is Skepta’s first style title cover, and Another Man’s first grime cover star. Inside the issue, the MC pens a highly personal tale about his search for inner peace.

Skepta is one of four covers for the AW17 issue; the bad boy of ballet, Sergei Polunin, stars on another shot by Collier Schorr and styled by Alister Mackie. Speaking to Jessica Hundley, the Russian prodigy discusses his transition from the world of dance to the world of cinema. Plus, a fashion cover: Prada photographed by Viviane Sassen and styled by Ellie Grace Cumming. There’s one additional cover, which will be revealed next Monday alongside a special project – stay tuned...

The issue is out worldwide on Thursday, 28 September.

The issue is out worldwide on Thursday, 28 September.