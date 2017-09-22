Yung Lean announces new album Stranger

Swedish rapper Yung Lean has announced details of his third studio album Stranger as well as an extensive tour. The LP is to be released on November 10, with lead single “Hurting My Own Skin” dropping today (September 22). The track follows the hypnotic “Red Bottom Sky”, released earlier this month.

The 21-year-old rapper first rose to prominence when his 2013 song “Ginseng Strip 2002” gathered a following on YouTube, and can list A$AP Ferg and Frank Ocean as collaborators. His last album Warlord was released in 2016, where he also modelled for Calvin Klein.

Along with the album announcement, Yung Lean has shared details of a show at London’s Roundhouse on the December 12 – his largest gig to date. This comes in the middle of an exhaustive-looking tour which begins in St. Petersburg, winding through Eastern Europe before a homecoming in Stockholm on December 16.

Listen to “Hurting My Own Skin” below.