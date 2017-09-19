Beyoncé’s Lemonade vinyl accidentally filled with punk songs

A striking lemon-yellow vinyl press of Beyoncé’s Lemonade is a must-have for any superfan of the Houston-born singer, but a mix-up at Columbia Records meant that a small minority of listeners awaiting the 2016 album’s A-side were left wondering why five thrashing punk tracks had been etched into the wax.

Instead of hearing “Pray You Catch Me”, “Hold Up”, and “Don’t Hurt Yourself”, fans got half of Canadian band Zex’s 2017 album Uphill Battle. Columbia Records released a statement apologising for the accident.

“Due to human error at the Celebrate Records plant in Germany, which Sony uses to manufacture vinyl, a small amount of the European run of the Beyoncé Lemonade vinyl included music from Canadian punk band, ZEX, on Side A,” they explained. “Beyoncé and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress. Fans who purchased the vinyl will be refunded and given a replacement copy. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused”

However the mistake potentially makes the LP – which retails at $29.98 – worth far more, and Columbia Records clearly hadn’t anticipated the entrepreneurial spark that some Beyoncé fans clearly possess. A copy of the album has quickly surfaced on Discogs. The asking price? £500 plus postage.

Listen to the mix-up below.