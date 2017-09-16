Marilyn Manson causes chaos with nuns in his latest video

Marilyn Manson has dropped the visual for his latest track “WE KNOW WHERE YOU FUCKING LIVE”, it’s equal parts scary, what-the-fuck-is-this and very Marilyn Manson, of course. The video captures some nuns with leather outfits and deadly weapons, joining the singer to terrorize a family in the suburbs.

It’s the first visual offering from Manson’s soon to be released tenth studio album, Heaven Upside Down, the follow-up to his 2015 release The Pale Emperor.

“I want a song where you fuck the guitar, you do whatever you want to do with the guitar and it’s not rushing,” Manson told Dazed in a recent interview. “It’s giving it a movement that the whole record has.’

“I’m just here for chaos,” Manson added. “I’m not here to save anybody. I’m here to tell people ‘Listen, enjoy it while you can, because it ain’t going to last forever.’”

Watch his latest video below.