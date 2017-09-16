Listen to Blood Orange’s raw new track

Blood Orange, a.k.a Dev Hynes, has unveiled a new track on his Soundcloud, titled, ‘BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER’.

It’s performed and produced by the musician, and has Jason Arce on horn and flute. Hynes dropped music under his VeilHymn project with Bryndon Cook earlier this year, and had some credits on Blondie’s latest album Pollinator. More recently, Dev scored Harley Weir and Grace Wales Bonner’s stunning fashion short Practice. He also recently announced in a super brief Instagram post that he’s working on the follow-up to his highly acclaimed 2016 album Freetown Sound.

Listen to ‘BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER’ below.