What we learned from Björk’s live Q&A

Earlier today, Björk and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang sat down with Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack for an illuminating discussion, broadcast live via Nowness . Wearing a gold lamé pussybow dress and a face mask designed by regular collaborator James Merry, the Icelandic artist talked about her newly-released single “The Gate” , its forthcoming music video, and her upcoming ninth studio album.

“THE GATE” IS A SONG ABOUT HEALING…

Björk described her last album Vulnicura as “very much about grief and sadness”, but “The Gate” is a much lighter single. After a long period of grief, Björk said, “you’re gonna eventually float up to the surface and become light and fluffy. This song is a documentation of that.”

“The Gate” opens with the lyrics, “My healed chest wound / Transformed into a gate / Where I receive love from / Where I give love from.” The chest wound was a recurring visual motif in Vulnicura, appearing most prominently on the Andrew Thomas Huang-designed artwork for the album’s vinyl edition. Now, the wound has healed.

“It’s about almost like a metaphysical thing, where the wound of heartbreak – where you heart gets broken and your chest implodes – when that oval shape restores,” Björk said. “It becomes a gate. And then you maybe discover, even more so than before, that it was there all along. It’s like a gate: when you’re next to people you love, you exchange energy.”

…AND ITS VIDEO WILL VISUALISE THAT

“The Gate” video, premiering this weekend in London, sees Björk work once again with director Andrew Thomas Huang, and sees her wearing a dress designed by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and a headpiece designed by James Merry. The video is very CGI-heavy and future-facing, with a basic narrative of two lovers passing a prism of love back and forth to one another; Huang describes Michele’s dress as a character in itself, setting up much of the visual language for the video.

Huang and Björk previously worked closely together on Vulnicura. “The wound was going through that whole album, especially in the video for ‘Family’,” Björk explained, “To come through that with Andy in the visual world – we’d almost gone into short speech describing that he’d be the one directing this video, where it (the wound) heals. You get healthy currents and energies back and learn how to love in a healthy way again.”

HER COLLABORATION WITH ARCA IS KEY

When Björk started collaborating with Arca on Vulnicura, she’d already written the majority of the album and had spent 14 months working on its string arrangements. “Notget” was the first song they wrote and produced together. After the album was finished and they performed a few emotionally heavy shows together, she felt they’d earned the chance to be lighter. Arca pulled out old instrumental b-sides of Björk’s that he’d listened to as a kid, and they used them as “coordinates” for the new music they started making together.

“I obviously saw a gigantic musician in him,” Björk said. “I felt that he’d gone into my world with such elegance and dignity… that I wanted to meet on a more equal basis. It’s my album for sure, and he makes his albums and has his name on it – but as a pure musician, we decided to enter this other world, this other island, which is this sort of Arca-Björk overlap.”

That overlap is more than a musical partnership – there is a spiritual connection there, too: “Where we keep our joy is very similar, and where we keep our darkness is not that dissimilar.”