Flying Lotus scores Blade Runner animated short

Set between the 1982 original and the upcoming sequel, Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 is the latest update in the series preparing fans for the October 6 release date of Blade Runner: 2049. The short focuses on a futuristic yet apocalyptic-styled US suffering a mass power outage and comes directed by Cowboy Bebop’s Shinichiro Watanabe.

Flying Lotus has scored a new Blade Runner short titled Black Out 2022. The film is placed on the Blade Runner timeline in between the two previous prequels 2036: Nexus Dawn (which starred Jared Leto) and 2048: Nowhere to Run (which featured Dave Bautista), both of which were directed by Ridley Scott’ s son Luke.

Thanks to FlyLo, the short also features music from Miguel Atwood Ferguson and Kuedo, as he tweeted his first thoughts were to get the pair involved. Rather than playing it ‘cool’, FlyLo took to Twitter to project his excitement for the project. “Doing something with Watanabe was a dream of mine,” he write as he praised his previous work on Cowboy Bebop. FlyLo also portrayed an emotional side, revealing “Seeing Blade Runner imagery set to my music was a beautiful thing.”

The upcoming sequel will feature both Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling, and after Johann Johannsson’s reported removal from the project, the film will feature music from composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch.

You can listen to Flying Lotus’ composition in the preview below.