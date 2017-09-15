SZA features on Lorde’s ‘Homemade Dynamite’ remix

Today, Lorde unveiled the official remix to her latest single “Homemade Dynamite”. The original version amassed over 50 million streams, and the star-studded remix recruits the help of her tourmate Khalid as well as SZA and Post Malone – a dream line up of this year’s breakout music stars.

While the original “Homemade Dynamite” was an infectiously catchy pop tale of finding love at a party, the three additions add their own stories to the track. Khalid is too high to drive, so thinks he might as well couple up; Post Malone is super drunk and fawning over a girl who he thinks is “awesome”; and SZA is conspiring to steal another woman’s boyfriend by sending people out to the store.

This version comes on the eve of her Melodrama World Tour, which debuts in the UK on September 26 in Manchester. Listen below.