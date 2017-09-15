Jóhann Jóhannsson no longer scoring Blade Runner 2049

The Icelandic musician Jóhann Jóhannsson is no longer involved with Blade Runner 2049, according to a report from the country’s Fréttablaðið newspaper.

The composer first revealed that he was signed on to score the film in 2016, but reports surfaced in July this year that suggested Jóhannsson’s role had been downsized, with Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch taking over much of the music duties.

Now, it seems that all of Jóhannsson’s contributions to the film have been removed. Pitchfork report that, when reached for comment, Jóhannsson’s representatives replied that “Unfortunately due to a legal Non Disclosure Agreement Jóhann signed we’re not able to speak about this film at all.”

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose previous films Sicario, Prisoners, and Arrival were all scored by Jóhannsson. Additionally, the musician recently provided the score for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!

If the reports are true, it feels like a missed opportunity. The original Blade Runner score, by Vangelis, fused electronic music to noirish sci-fi visuals to create one of cinema’s most iconic soundtracks. Zimmer, on the other hand, feels like a far more conventional, safe, Hollywood-friendly choice for the film.

