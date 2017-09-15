Listen to Björk’s spiritual new single ‘The Gate’

The first taste of the Icelandic artist’s upcoming ninth album was dropped earlier than expected

Text Selim Bulut

Björk has released “The Gate”, the first single from her forthcoming ninth album. Originally slated for a release this Monday, the song appeared on streaming services at midnight this morning (September 15). A limited edition 12” vinyl version is available via Björk’s label One Little Indian’s webstore. The music video for the song – a collaboration between Björk, Andrew Thomas Huang, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, and James Merry – is screening as part of London Fashion Week for free this weekend, from 10am-6pm at The Store Studios.

Speaking about the music video in Dazed’s cover story with Björk, director Andrew Thomas Huang described the song and its relationship to the album: “‘The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.” Listen to “The Gate” below, and read its lyrics after the jump.