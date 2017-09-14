Pete Wentz on reinvention, neuroses, and success post-emo

The Fall Out Boy bassist and emo icon talks longevity ahead of the release of the band’s seventh studio album M A N I A

Text Marianne Eloise

Fall Out Boy can never seem to keep everyone happy. When they first rose to fame with 2005’s From Under the Cork Tree, which went double platinum, they almost single-handedly took the previously sidelined genre of emo onto the radio and into the mainstream. Cork Tree was well-received by critics and emo teenagers, but Fall Out Boy’s mainstream appeal, the same thing that made them popular, lost them the respect of adult rock fans and emo purists. It didn’t matter what they thought: Fall Out Boy had the kids on side, and they had the perfect alchemy of timing, work ethic, and well-crafted songs. What followed Cork Tree was unprecedented for not only an “emo” band, but one whose roots were in hardcore. Fall Out Boy were all over the radio, they had number ones, they were on magazine covers, and despite struggling to gain anyone’s respect as more than a “kid band”, it was hard for anyone to deny their talent. The band were good, and Patrick Stump’s huge soul voice set them apart from their contemporaries, but the celebrity status of bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz played a huge role in their mainstream visibility. People magazine once said that “no bassist has upstaged a frontman as well as Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy”, and they sadly weren’t wrong. Pete’s good looks and regular appearances at clubs and on the arms of socialites kept Fall Out Boy firmly in gossip tabloids as well as alternative music magazines. They were everywhere. But after two subsequent albums of varying success (Infinity on High in 2007, which landed at number one, and Folie à Deux, which did not), Fall Out Boy took a hiatus in 2009. Their music had always changed between records; from strictly pop punk between Take This to Your Grave and Cork Tree, to the influence of R&B and soul on Infinity on High to a move away from emo power chords on Folie à Deux. These changes lost and gained them fans, but when they returned from hiatus, the time away, death of the scene, and inspiration from side projects meant that Fall Out Boy came back more different than ever before. On Save Rock and Roll in 2013, they very deliberately shed their old sound entirely: “We didn't want to come back just to bask in the glory days and, like, and collect a few checks and pretend and do our best 2003 impersonation,” said Stump. And it worked. Save Rock and Roll debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, something unheard of for a comeback record by a band who got popular off the back of a genre that had all but died four years prior. Entertainment Weekly called the number one a “major accomplishment for a band whom many in the industry had dismissed as kings of a genre whose time had passed”.

Fall Out Boy followed Save Rock ‘n’ Roll with an EP (Pax AM Days), another studio album (American Beauty/American Psycho) and have managed to continue dominating not only their core audience of teenagers but the charts and pop radio. It’s not an accident; whether you like them, dropped off circa 2007 or never cared for them in the first place, there is no denying that they are outrageously talented at a) knocking out bangers and b) understanding what people want before they do. The hiatus was good for the band and everyone in it; after the break, Andy Hurley said that Pete was “a million times better”. He’s probably right; Pete has two children, a girlfriend, and is seemingly much happier than he was in 2006. Fall Out Boy have grown up, and where Pete was once front and centre, the band are far more like an actual band than they were ten years ago. As always, from fans and detractors, those accusations of being ‘sellouts’ and of ‘changing their sound’ follow the band, but they’re laughing. They’re a genre-spanning arena band who managed to outlive and outgrow the limited genre they once dominated. Fall Out Boy, whose roots are in the hardcore scene, have always been the band that they are now; experimental, sometimes divisive, but always committed to creating music that they’re proud of and that they hope their fans will enjoy. It hurts when the band you love doesn’t make their every decision to keep precisely you happy, but Fall Out Boy have been around for a long time. I have loved them for half my life, but if Fall Out Boy had never changed, they would not be here now. They might never have risen to fame in the first place, and they might now be joining the legions of emo bands who refuse to adapt and who instead hammer out the same four songs over and over again, make a few quid off an anniversary tour, and then cry that their fans only want their 00s hits. But Fall Out Boy are still very much here, and with a brand new album, M A N I A, on the way (that was recently postponed in their relentless quest for perfection), they aren’t going anywhere. We spoke to bassist and accidental poster boy Pete Wentz about the new record, why change is necessary, and why to the disappointment of aging emos everywhere, there’ll never be another Take This to Your Grave.

How’s M A N I A coming along? Pete Wentz: It’s good! Since we announced that we were going to take some time and push it back, I think that’s really allowed us to make a record that we are passionate about. I think that we always sound pretty sonically different on almost every record, although there are some exceptions. Between Save Rock and Roll and American Beauty/American Psycho there’s less of that gap. I think that delay has allowed us to recalibrate and make something that we want to go around the world for a year and play and perform. People always say after every single record ‘Fall Out Boy have changed!’ but you never said you were one particular thing anyway. People said you changed from emo, but you always just did your own thing anyway. Pete Wentz: Yeah! Like, listen, when Jay Z was the president of our record label we wanted to make songs that sounded like Jay Z and they just happened to sound like ‘Arms Race’ or whatever. We’re a band that were always too heavy for most pop music and too pop for a lot of heavy music, so we sit in our own little space in the world. Every record people are like, ‘what happened? You’re so different!’ or whatever and I’m like, ‘oh my god’, I never knew we were going to have to go through that forever. I mean, I appreciate it because I know what it’s like. I love The Clash and David Bowie, and they always changed so much. That’s cool but if you fall in love with an era and you don’t know if the next one is going to be any good or compelling or meaningless to you, that’s hard. But when I step back and I look back at David Bowie as a whole, I’m like, ‘this guy’s career is amazing and I can like all of these different parts of him that are so different’, you know? And I hope that we could have like, one iota of that. Of that feeling. One tiny piece of that as a band would mean a ton. “We’re a band that were always too heavy for most pop music and too pop for a lot of heavy music, so we sit in our own little space in the world” You can’t stay the same. It felt even back then as if you kind of didn’t want to be pushed into that kind of hole or marketed in that way, anyway, right? Pete Wentz: Right. Yeah! I think that we’ve always kind of been the band that we’ve been. This is all there is, you know? Hopefully that’s enough for somebody. I think that sonically we change but we want to emit a similar feeling for people or have people to feel a similar way. I always want to kind of be – I mean, we can’t play the game for you or live your life for you, but I want to be the orange slices after the game, you know? When kids play soccer or football and they get orange slices and juice boxes after, I want to be that for everybody. I’m mostly just impressed with how you’ve managed to do that, because there are so many bands from that time who did just keep trying to do the same thing and it doesn’t work. Pete Wentz: I think there’s room for all of us. Whatever anybody wants to do is totally cool to me. Your life and your band and that kind of thing. But to me, I think that any time you get involved in pop culture or pop art or whatever, the responsibility to the audience is to push people to listen to or see things they wouldn’t otherwise. That’s a thing I’ve always been proudest of, that we always push our sound and sometimes we push it too far and sometimes I understand that because we’re meant to make you feel something, you know? I want kids to know that there are rock bands that can play in arenas and festivals and are also played on pop radio at the same time. Like a contemporary rock band. That’s one of the reasons why we do what we do. You’ve done a pretty good job of keeping people happy. Pete Wentz: Oh, thank you. Sometimes it goes the wrong way and we know that. I know we put out ‘My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark’ and that song was polarising and we knew before we put it out that it was going to be polarising. Sometimes when you try things that are different sometimes you’re not going to get it. You’re not going to get everybody every single time.

Photography Pamela Littky