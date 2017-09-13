Lana Del Rey drops dreamy, futuristic ‘White Mustang’ video

The music video for “White Mustang”, the third and latest single from Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life, dropped today, and it’s everything we’ve come to expect from the musician.
It features Lana in a long, 70s-style dress opposite her lover, a musician played by Icelandic actor Eðvarð Egilsson, who she takes off with in an actual white mustang before dancing together then parting ways.
But despite seemingly having all the markers of a classic Lana Del Rey video (pastels, a nostalgic edge, soft lighting, the pain of longing), “White Mustang” gently subverts the conventions by setting the story in a futuristic vision of Los Angeles.
You can watch the video below and read Dazed’s spring cover story of Lana Del Rey in conversation with Courtney Love.