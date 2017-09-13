Lana Del Rey drops dreamy, futuristic ‘White Mustang’ video

The music video for “White Mustang”, the third and latest single from Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life, dropped today, and it’s everything we’ve come to expect from the musician.

It features Lana in a long, 70s-style dress opposite her lover, a musician played by Icelandic actor Eðvarð Egilsson, who she takes off with in an actual white mustang before dancing together then parting ways.