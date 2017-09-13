Grimes, Mykki Blanco & more to cover Tegan and Sara

HANA, Shura, Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Cyndi Lauper are also among the artists lined up for a tenth anniversary covers version of The Con

Text Selim Bulut

Tegan and Sara’s fifth album, 2007’s The Con, was the Canadian duo’s first major breakthrough. The album turns ten this year, and to commemorate the anniversary the duo have invited 14 artists to cover a song from the original record. The lineup of artists includes Mykki Blanco, Chvrches, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Cyndi Lauper amongst others, as well as (perhaps most excitingly) Trashique, a new collaboration between Grimes and HANA. Besides releasing the covers album, the duo will also tour, playing the original record in full. “As the tenth anniversary of The Con approached, Sara and I started to brainstorm meaningful ways to celebrate what was easily one of our most important records,” Tegan says in a press release. “Almost immediately we established that a tour playing all 14 songs in a more intimate and stripped-down arrangement would be memorable for our diehard fans. But we also wanted a companion piece that would live on past the anniversary, hence The Con X: Covers album was born.”

The Con X: Covers is released on October 20, with proceeds from the album and its subsequent tour going to the Tegan and Sara Foundation. “We wanted the proceeds to go to our recently launched Tegan and Sara Foundation, which raises money for self-identified women and girls in the LGBTQ community,” Tegan adds. “With that intention set, we asked 14 artists who were either outspoken allies of the LGTBQ community or LGBTQ themselves to each cover a song from The Con, in any fashion they saw fit. All the artists agreed to donate their time and energy to the project and their labels all agreed to waive their fees as well. We are beyond grateful for the contributions of each artist, and we hope fans of The Con will be moved by their interpretations.” Elsewhere, The Con X: Covers will feature versions by Shura, Kelly Lee Owens, and Shamir. Listen to the original album below and check out the tracklist for the anniversary edition.