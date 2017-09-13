Watch King Krule come to life in his ‘Dum Surfer’ video

Having recently revealed the title and release date of his second album The OOZ, King Krule has put out a new video for “Dum Surfer”. Directed by Brother Willis, the video is the second from the album (the first, for “Czech One” , was released last month) and sees King Krule and his band perform at a ghoulish working men’s club.

A press release for The OOZ bills the album as both more focused in style and darker in tone than his 2013 debut Six Feet Beneath the Moon. The album sees King Krule – real name Archy Marshall – cover “wrenching themes of self-annihilation and fraying relationships” that are “inextricably linked in Marshall’s eyes”.

The OOZ comes out on October 13 and is available for pre-order now. King Krule heads on an international tour from October 21.

Watch the video for “Dum Surfer” and check out the tracklist and artwork for The OOZ below.