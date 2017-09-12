Thom Yorke gets stuck in a lift in Radiohead’s new video

Poor Thom Yorke. In Radiohead’s new video for “Lift” – taken from OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer released earlier this year – the frontman finds himself stuck in a lift to nowhere, two carrier bags in his hands and a revolving cast of oddballs jumping in and out.

Directed by Oscar Hudson, the somewhat screwball video is one of the lighter visuals that Radiohead have put out in a while, with a twist ending befitting of any of their classic videos. It’s also a surprisingly literal take on the song’s lyrics: “You’ve been stuck in a lift / We’ve been trying to reach you, Thom / This is the place / It won’t hurt ever again.”