Thom Yorke gets stuck in a lift in Radiohead’s new video

The frontman finds himself taking an elevator to nowhere in the Oscar Hudson-directed visual for ‘Lift’
Poor Thom Yorke. In Radiohead’s new video for “Lift” – taken from OKNOTOK, the 20th anniversary edition of OK Computer released earlier this year – the frontman finds himself stuck in a lift to nowhere, two carrier bags in his hands and a revolving cast of oddballs jumping in and out.
Directed by Oscar Hudson, the somewhat screwball video is one of the lighter visuals that Radiohead have put out in a while, with a twist ending befitting of any of their classic videos. It’s also a surprisingly literal take on the song’s lyrics: “You’ve been stuck in a lift / We’ve been trying to reach you, Thom / This is the place / It won’t hurt ever again.”
Earlier this year, Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien revealed why the song had been left off OK Computer. “If that song had been on that album, it would’ve taken us to a different place, and probably we’d have sold a lot more records – if we'd done it right,” he told BBC 6 Music. “And everyone was saying this. And I think we subconsciously killed it. If OK Computer had been like a Jagged Little Pill, it would’ve killed us. But ‘Lift’ had this magic about it. But when we got to the studio and did it, it felt like having a gun to your head. There was so much pressure.”
Watch the “Lift” video below.