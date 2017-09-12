Björk is screening her new film The Gate in London for free

Current Dazed cover star Björk announced her upcoming single “The Gate” last week – an accompanying film will be screened this weekend in London.

The film – titled the same as her new track – sees the Icelandic musician collaborate once again with Black Lake director Andrew Thomas Huang and embroiderer James Merry. Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, is also onboard. Free screenings hosted by Nowness will be held on September 16 and 17 at London’s Store Studios, from 10am-6pm.

Speaking with Dazed, Björk spoke of her recent video shoot for “The Gate” in LA, where she wore a bespoke dress designed by Michele and a Merry headpiece.

“‘The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” she said. “Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love – but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

The debut single from the currently unnamed LP, the ninth from the artist, is set for release September 18. Björk detailed how the album will chronicle her search for utopia, “It’s like my Tinder album,” she explained to Dazed. “It is definitely about that search – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

Read the artist's cover story here.