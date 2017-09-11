Revisiting Graduation, when Kanye set his sights on stadiums

Ten years after its release, we look back on how Yeezy’s third album ushered in a new era of hip hop and turned the rapper-producer into a Dionysian superstar

Text Sean Stanley

Kanye West’s third studio album Graduation opens with a revelation that sums up the self-assured hubris only he could possess. “Good Morning”, the album’s opening track, pivots on the assertion that “This is my dissertation / Homie this shit is basic / Welcome to Graduation.” In calling his dissertation “basic”, Kanye rejects college, the institution that had provided him with a theme to traverse hip hop and take it into a new dimension with his debut album, 2004’s The College Dropout, and its 2005 follow-up Late Registration. In this departure from the high education trilogy, the nonchalant Kanye ripped up his thesis and threw it up in the air like confetti while everyone else threw their graduation cap. In a remarkable act of self-aggrandisement, Kanye distanced himself from his creation as if it were effortless. On the song’s third verse he went even further by taunting “the valedictorian, scared of the future” while he hopped in the DeLorean. It wasn’t so much as Kanye saying “Good Morning”; it was him saying goodbye.

Released ten years ago today, when Graduation hit store shelves on September 11, 2007, listeners found Kanye in a celebratory mood. In the months leading up to the album’s release, he dropped the mixtape Can’t Tell Me Nothing for free online. The mixtape featured the title track as well as “Stronger”, with both serving as the lead and second singles of the album. “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” detailed an individual triumph in answering the critics he faced in the first three years of stardom, while explicating on the pressures of fame. At this point, the song was one of the most revealing and personal he had put down, and despite the lyrics suggesting Kanye was still learning to cope with celebrity, it presaged the swaggering nature of what was to come with his music. “Stronger”, however, was unlike anything Kanye had done before. The futuristic fusion of Kanye’s mythological story of survival and the sample of Daft Punk’s 2001 single “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” made “Stronger” an international hit, taking the top spot on the Billboard charts in the US and bagging him his first UK #1 while acting as a key foundation in the development of what would become EDM in subsequent years. The stage was set then for Kanye to deliver on the superstar status he ascribed to himself. Not content with being judged as a rapper/producer, he saw his future – and that of hip hop at large – lying beyond American culture and in a broader, international market. By sampling Daft Punk, the music of Graduation assimilated dance aesthetics into Kanye’s armoury and situated him into a larger European sphere. After the creative breakthrough with “Stronger”, Kanye told Concrete Loop that he “went back to songs like ‘Champion’ and ‘Good Life’ and put these type of chords on them that sounded similar to the type of sense that I put on ‘Stronger’,” going on to explain, “that’s why ‘Flashing Lights’, ‘Champion’ all of them have that certain synthesiser, a real 80s synthesiser type of sound.”

Here, Kanye alluded to the arena sound popularised by artists of the 1980s, and the artists Kanye supported on tour in the years between Late Registration and Graduation. Both The Rolling Stones and U2 invited him to support them on selected dates of their respective worldwide A Bigger Bang and Vertigo tours. A conversation with Bono proved to be part of the impetus for Kanye to beef up his sound enough to fill the corners of arenas and get people moving to his music. “I wanted my drums to bang harder in stadiums,” he told Concrete Loop. “Bono told me that ‘No one from your community has ever figured this out.’ And if you think about it, nobody of the black community can really see out stadiums, like 30,000 seaters, there’s not one artist you can think of. I can think of four, you know, white artists.” Witnessing Daft Punk headline Lollapalooza in the summer of 2007, Kanye also saw how the French duo took their European synthesiser sound to new heights for dance music, compounding Kanye’s belief in advancing his music in the present. At the same time, a so-called chart battle between Kanye West and his labelmate 50 Cent, whose third studio album Curtis was also scheduled for a September 11 release date, was being waged in the media. On both sides of the Atlantic, Kanye emerged victorious, with Graduation becoming both a critical and commercial success, shifting one million copies in its first week in America. The biggest battle in hip hop history became a de facto fight between hip hop’s past and its future, putting the genre under scrutiny and solidifying the growing consensus that gangsta rap as the genre’s normative model was reaching its endpoint, waning in both influence and popularity. Kanye’s arrival in 2001 as the wunderkind producer on Jay-Z’s The Blueprint ushered in a new sound through his sampling of soul and funk records that were pitched up, chopped and screwed into what became known as ‘chipmunk soul’. The beats and samples Kanye was responsible for on The Blueprint (“Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” and “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)”) revitalised Jay-Z’s career, so it was prudent of Kanye to apply the same accents in his solo work. They found their way onto Graduation (“I Wonder” and “The Glory”) too, but their presence was merely a holdover as not to alienate Kanye’s core audience, who may not have been ready for his experimental new sound. At that moment, Kanye’s attention towards artists like Thom Yorke, Feist, Keane, The Killers, and Modest Mouse was absorbed into Graduation’s template. His sonic palette encompassed these indie and arena rock bands, but they also found themselves next to some choice crate-digging. Sampling krautrock legends Can (“Drunk and Hot Girls”), Elton John (“Good Morning”), and the aforementioned Daft Punk were all signifiers of Kanye’s deliberate attempt to render himself as a cosmopolitan artist stretching his hands across waters (Led Zeppelin was credited as a direct influence on “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”, with Kanye stating the chords were “like a Led Zeppelin, rock melody”).