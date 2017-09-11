John Waters releases new album Make Trouble

Filmmaker, writer, comedian and hallowed Pope of Trash John Waters has released an album, Make Trouble. The 12-track long release opens with Waters reading his commencement speech given at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2015.

In his inspiring, typically unconventional speech, he tells graduands: “Go out in the world and fuck it up beautifully. Design clothes so hideous that they can't be worn ironically. Horrify us with new ideas. Outrage outdated critics. Use technology for transgression, not lazy social living. Make me nervous!”

Waters, known for Pink Flamingos, Hairspray and Divine’s dazzlingly filthy film career, released the speech’s transcript in his book – also titled Make Trouble – which came out earlier this year. He's delved into music before too, with titles including 2011's Cloudland and Looking Through a Glass Onion, 2010's The Highly Unlikely but Quite Possibly True Story of Pilliga Pete & Clarrie the Cocky and a Christmas album in 2007.

Later this month, the auteur will open an adult summer camp in Connecticut, boasting a weekend of activities and trashy debauchery: ziplining and canoeing, screenings of his films, ‘Blood Mary Bingo’, Hairspray karaoke, burlesque lessons, a ‘Scotch and Cigars’ session and a costume contest judged by the Prince of Puke himself. Waters will also perform a one-man show, read from his new book and hang around for a Q+A.

The 7” Make Trouble record will be released via Jack White’s Third Man Records on October 6, and the album is available to stream below now.