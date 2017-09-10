Watch Beyoncé’s heartfelt speech to Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyoncé has travelled to her home town of Houston, Texas to help people affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey. The singer gave a heartfelt speech to evacuees on Friday (September 8) at St. John’s Church.

“I just wanna say that I’m home. This church is my home,” she said, with her mother and pastor by her side. “I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here, and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is.

She told the crowd: “This today is a celebration of survival. Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y'all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.”