Kelis shares her recipe for the perfect milkshake

14 years after mega-hit “Milkshake”, singer-songwriter and trained chef Kelis has shared her recipe for the drink certain to bring all the boys (and girls) to the yard.

To coincide with National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12, Kelis has shared an ingredients list, step-by-step guide and video. The singer, whose last full release was 2014’s Food, has collaborated with Baileys to provide the full recipe via Refinery29.

Ingredients you’ll need: 3 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, 8 oz ginger beer, 4 scoops chocolate ice cream, 5 pieces candied ginger, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, chilli cinnamon rim, ginger infused whipped cream for garnish.

Combine 3 oz Baileys, 8 oz of ginger beer, four scoops of chocolate ice-cream five pieces of candied ginger and a half teaspoon of cayenne pepper in a blender with ice. Blend the milkshake until smooth. Dip the rim of a glass in honey, before dipping in chilli and cinnamon sugar. Pour into glass, top with ginger infused whipped cream and a piece of candied ginger. Await all the boys in the yard.

Kelis trained at the world renowned culinary school Le Cordon Bleu. She's set to release a new cookbook, titled My Life on a Plate: Recipes from Around the World and last year, she opened a pop-up burger restaurant with Le Bun.

Watch the video here, and be thankful she didn't even charge.