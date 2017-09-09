King Krule announces new album The Ooz

King Krule has announced the title of his upcoming album, The Ooz, and a release date, set for October 13.

Music from the Peckham-born musician has been teased in the last few months, with a hazy visual teaser and mysterious posters with previous album titles in Spanish sent to fans who had recently bought his merch. Last month, he dropped the groovy “Czech One”, and a Frank Lebon-directed video that saw Krule on-board a surreal red-eye flight.

Arriving via True Panther Sounds and XL, the album will follow up 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon. The musician, real name Archy Marshall, released A New Place 2 Drown back in 2015 under his own name, and has used an array of monikers like The Return of Pimp Shrimp, Edgar the Beatmaker and DJ JD Sports.

More recently, he collaborated with Mount Kimbie on “Blue Train Lines”, played some new tunes at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and revealed that he had engaged in some less-than-fruitful creative sessions with Frank Ocean.