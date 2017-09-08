Charlotte Gainsbourg announces first album in seven years

Charlotte Gainsbourg has shared the title track from Rest, her first studio album since’s 2010 IRM. “Rest” is accompanied by a beautiful montage video, directed by Gainsbourg herself, that’s previewing on Apple Music today.

Having previously written with artists like Jarvis Cocker, this album marks the first time that Gainsbourg has written lyrics solo. According to a press release, Rest addresses personal topics, ranging from the recent loss of sister Kate Barry to her childhood fears and public life. “Lying With You” deals with the death of Gainsbourg’s father, Serge Gainsbourg, the songwriter/director known for his risqué work and relationship with Jane Birkin.

Rest is co-produced by French DJ Sebastian Akchoté-Bozovic, aka SebastiAn, best known for his work with the Ed Banger label and more recently with Frank Ocean. The long-awaited album also features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Connan Mockasin and Owen Pallett (Arcade Fire, Caribou).

“This time it felt like flying on my own,” Gainsbourg says. “I knew I needed the right collaborator, and SebastiAn was always there, but all the same, this time the album is really mine.”

The singer reveals in a statement that she needed encouragement to direct her own video for the track: “I needed a push and Lars (Von Trier) was there to help.” The result is a menagerie of archive footage and clips personal to the singer.

Besides bringing out new music, the actress, singer and French fashion icon was recently named the new face of Saint Laurent, and starred in a sensual AW17 campaign with model Mica Argaranaz.

Rest is out on November 17. Watch a trailer for the video below and check it out in full on Apple Music.