Listen to St. Vincent’s new song ‘Los Ageless’

“Los Ageless” might have a bit in common with recent single “New York” name-wise, but it’s very different sound-wise. Where “New York” was a sweeping ballad, “Los Ageless” is an electro-pop thumper. The track and album details were revealed in a bizarre Facebook Live press conference .

St. Vincent has released her new single “Los Ageless”, the second track to be taken from her upcoming sixth album Masseducation.

Masseducation was co-produced by St. Vincent (Annie Clark) and Jack Antonoff and recorded between NYC and LA, according to The Line of Best Fit. The album features guest appearances from Jenny Lewis, Kamasi Washington, Thomas Bartlett, Sounwave, Greg Leisz, Rich Hinman, and Tuck and Patti Andress.

“Every record I make has an archetype,” Clark says in a press release. “Strange Mercy was housewives on pills. St. Vincent was near-future cult leader. Masseduction is different; it's pretty first person. You can't fact-check it, but if you want to know about my life, listen to this record.”

Besides working on new music, Clark recently announced that she’d be directing a female-focused adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Masseducation is out October 13. Listen to “Los Ageless” and watch the press conference announcing it below.