See the full-length trailer for the Grace Jones doc

For Grace Jones, the world is “a lonely place, a fascinating, lonely place”. She details this in a new trailer for the upcoming documentary Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami. “I’ve been around the block too many times… round the globe is more like it.”

The doc is directed by Sophie Fiennes (of The Pervert’s Guide to Cinema), tracing the Jamaican musician across a decade of performances and live events. In the trailer, via Deadline, we see clips of huge concerts, intimate recording sessions and candid personal moments, spliced with Jones’ famously dry, cut-throat wit. The film also captures photographer and frequent collaborator Jean-Paul Goude, and Jamaican music duo Sly and Robbie.

It’s title takes from ‘bloodlight’, the patois for a recording studio’s red light, and ‘bami’ means bread, which is “the substance of daily life”. Info released previously revealed that never before seen performances of some of Jones’ biggest tunes will be featured – “William’s Blood”, “Slave to the Rhythm” and more.

It was recently announced that a Grace Jones symposium will be taking place in Edinburgh in October: Ladies and Gentlemen, Miss Grace Jones will stretch across two days, with panels and talks critically exploring the influence, impact and legacy of the actor, model, musician and entertainer.

The “Pull up to the Bumper” singer released her memoir last year, titled I’ll Never Write My Memoirs.

Jones previously told Screen Daily: “This is the first time people will see me in this way. They will see a very candid portrayal. It is raw. It will be like seeing me almost naked I’m very happy with the film. I didn’t feel like it was an invasion. It was a very smooth and comfortable process.”

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami will premiere September 7 at Toronto International Film Festival.