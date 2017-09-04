Kelela premieres new track on the latest episode of Insecure

Since her R&B-warping Hallucinogen debut in 2015, Kelela has elusively made her way from high-profile collab to collab, from “Scales” on Solange’s A Seat at the Table and the more recent “Submission” with Gorillaz. Soon, we’ll be blessed with her highly anticipated first studio album, but in the mean time she’s dropped her opening track.

Last night saw the singer team up with Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Insecure to premiere “Frontline” ahead of full premiere of Take Me Apart, set to arrive October 6.

The show is quickly gaining a reputation for its use of music having used the likes of Solange as a music consultant last season and debuting tracks from SZA and Miguel. On Thursday, Rae announced that the official second season soundtrack will be released September 8, before the season finale.

Kelela also recently dropped the 90s nostalgia-tinged “LMK” video, the R&B artist’s first major release since her 2015 anthem “Rewind”. This also follows her breakthrough 2013 mixtape Cut 4 Me and her Hallucinogen EP in 2015.

Listen to the hazy “Frontline” below, and revisit our cover story with Kelela here.