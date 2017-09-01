Check out our new Radar Radio show with Bonzai

For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we were joined in the studio by electro-R&B singer Bonzai. The London-based Sony signee came through to talk about growing up in Ireland, her move to London and her recent Mura Masa-produced single “I Feel Alright”.

As ever, the show was packed with fresh and unreleased music. Opening with “Endless”, a track from Obongjayar’s beautiful BASSEY EP, we also ran a dancehall cut from STILL’s I, which drops next month on PAN, “Act One”, forthcoming on Klein’s TOMMY EP and something from Jumping Back Slash’s Sad Damage LP, released today.

Stream the show below, download it here, and follow Dazed and Radar Radio on Twitter for updates on our next show.