Watch St. Vincent’s colour-splashed ‘New York’ video

St. Vincent, AKA Annie Clark, has unveiled the visual for her most recent track ‘New York’. The record was her first song in two years, and came out earlier this summer.

The neon, pastel-splashed music video, directed by artist Alex Da Corte, sets a heartfelt lament for a lost lover in a big, bright setting (like NY), with Clark donning a series of high-fashion fits. She hits the heavily stylised nail salon, lounges with a swan, does some shopping in her underwear and sings in a show: so New York.

“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams – one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat. It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach," Da Corte says.

Speaking about the track recently on the Song Exploder podcast, Clark detailed: “‘New York’ is really a composite for me – it’s everybody I love in that song, it’s my whole life in a song.”

Outside of music, Clark has been working on her first ever feature film, a female-led adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray. It’s her second venture into filmmaking, as earlier this year, her short film Birthday Party premiered as part of XX, a horror anthology driven by women filmmakers. Birthday Party was co-written, scored, and directed by the artist.

Watch the video for “New York” below.