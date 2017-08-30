Lil B offers free verses to victims of Hurricane Harvey

On Twitter yesterday – where he follows over 1.5 million people – Lil B is joining the many charities and people offering their help and services to those in need in Houston. “If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept - Lil B,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s certainly a different approach to helping those in need, but hopefully it’ll give musicians in the area a pick me up in these grueling times. One fan replied “Lil B can I have a verse? I’m from H Town and my heart hurts”.

Many other musicians are using their influence and following to raise money for the victims of Hurrican Harvey, including Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled, but the Based God is taking a more personal approach by offering these free versus to musicians affected by the vast flooding.

Lil B recently released his long-awaited Black Ken mixtape – listen below.