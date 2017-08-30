Prince’s favourite colour wasn’t even purple

Prince has always been married to the colour purple, so we’re fairly sure you’ll be as shocked as us to discover his favourite colour was, in fact, orange.

Although the late music icon was paired with the colour so closely that Pantone recently released a hue of purple in his honour, his sister has now surprised the world in revealing that it was not his preferred shade.

Tyka Nelson divulged the earth-shattering fact in an interview with the Evening Standard. Referring to her brother’s guitar she said, “the stand out piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” adding “It is strange because people always associate the colour purple with Prince, but his favourite colour was actually orange.”

We’re left to wonder how we missed the repeated appearance of orange?! A quick Google search can prove that he sported many orange outfits: last year’s Grammy awards, his 2007 Super Bowl performance, at a Las Vegas residency in 2006 and even an orange guitar, the list goes on.

Listen to Prince’s album Purple Rain below.