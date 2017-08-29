Nazis love Taylor Swift’s new song even if you don’t

Did Taylor Swift call out Kanye West? Did she steal Beyonce’s artistic direction? Can she dance? Do you even care? I’m not sure. But there’s one thing people might have missed about “Look What You Made Me Do” – it’s the new alt-right anthem.

Breitbart News showed appreciation by tweeting out its regular stories using Swift’s lyrics from the song. The lyrics were used to caption everything from pro-Trump stories to articles attacking enemies of the administration. Headlines such as ‘Brussels: Man Shot Dead After Attacking Soldiers With Machete’ seemed to fit perfectly with “Ooh look what you made me do”, while her line “The role you made me play/ Of the fool, no, I don't like you” accompanies a takedown of a German left wing magazine portraying Trump giving a Hitler salute.

Last year Broadly investigated how the singer had become an unofficial poster girl for white nationalists who believe she is a secret Trump supporter using her songs to secretly “red pill” America into believing a Conservative agenda and fan the flames for a race war. “Taylor Swift is a pure Aryan goddess, like something out of classical Greek poetry. Athena reborn. That’s the most important thing,” Andrew Anglin from the Daily Stormer explained. “It is also an established fact that Taylor Swift is secretly a Nazi and is simply waiting for the time when Donald Trump makes it safe for her to come out and announce her Aryan agenda to the world. Probably, she will be betrothed to Trump’s son, and they will be crowned American royalty.”

In the absence of any young, cool, and openly right wing pop stars, the alt-right have claimed Swift for their own. Having made her start as a country singer, her white supremacist fan base believe that she is most likely a secret Republican and that her apolitical stance is just a cover. Pair this with her classic blonde hair and blue eyes and she’s the perfect poster girl.

Luckily the singer’s songs lack depth meaning the alt-right can freely project their own beliefs onto them. As such they’re still trying to decode the hidden messages in her new release. Aside from the fact the gothic font on the album cover is reminiscent of the title font for nazi Germany propaganda newspaper Der Stürmer, Reddit user EvanMcMuffin suspects that most people will miss the true meaning of the song. “She wrote the lyrics in a way that to normies is a very obvious reference to Kanye (tilted stage = shallow meaning: Kanye's literal tilted stage on his tour, deep meaning: corrupt people on a corrupt platform).”

In a post named Look what you MAGA do one user’s analysis of “Taylor Swift's new song, the unintended anthem” claims that her “Honey I rose up from the dead I do it all the time” lyric references “Trump’s impossible victory and all his victories since”. Additionally, other users believe the video which shows shattered snakes is a veiled reference to this really famous everyday JFK quote: "splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds".

One exchange shows her fans fear for her life because she has dared to bravely expose the truth about the evil lefty industry. Cram-A-Lot wrote: “If she dies, it’ll be sad” after which another Redditor said the symbolism surrounding death in the video and song was a sign: “She knows she might be suicided. I hope she's upping her security”. “It wouldn’t matter,” Emotes_For_Days replied. “Her security would just become her suiciders. They have their ways of getting to almost anyone.”

However, we’ll never know if there is a hidden meaning because while Swift addresses everything from her lukewarm beefs with Katy Perry and the Kardashian-Wests, she has not yet managed to address her growing white supremacist fan base leaving them free to create Swift/Hitler quote mash-up memes like these: