Frank Ocean releases video for surprise track ‘Provider’

On the latest episode of blonded RADIO last night, Frank Ocean debuted a new song, titled “Provider”. You can view the lyric video on his website here.

On the site, the tune plays on a boombox, while visual artist Tom Sachs works on souping it up with a machete and bigger speakers. The lyrics for “Provider” flash across the screen with a Hello Kitty head counter. The lyrics jump from references to director Stanley Kubrick to Aphex Twin, basketball and shoegaze.

This was the seventh airing of Ocean’s blonded RADIO show, and it also featured the musician freestyling over 2 Chainz’s “Rolls Royce Bitch”. On past shows, he’s premiered other tracks like “Chanel”, “Biking”, “Lens” and “RAF”.

Listen to a track below, tune into blonded RADIO here and check the visual on his website.