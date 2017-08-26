Did Taylor Swift actually copy Beyoncé in her new video?

Tomorrow marks the seven year anniversary of that iconic time our arrogant overlord Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs to say that Beyoncé's video should've won instead. Almost a decade on, there's a whole new Beyoncé-Taylor beef broth brewing in the world of celebrity music videos.

Taylor's latest track “Look What You Made Me Do”, as dragged by Dazed, is a weak, vague, anti-climactic melter that for some reason “interpolates” “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. It takes a shoddy aim at people like Kanye and Katy Perry without ever really hitting the mark, in the way that proper diss tracks should do. And some people think that the video for it copies Beyoncé's “Formation”.

People all over the internet have been scrambling to compare the two – citing the similarities in Taylors gothic attire, opulent backdrop and literal stance, in front of her (assumed) backing dancers. It's not like Taylor doesn't have form on creating racially insensitive or appropriative music videos. Both “Shake It Off” and “Wildest Dreams” were called out – rightly or wrongly.

But while I am really, really enjoying all the Black Twitter memes, the link between the videos seems a lil' tentative to me. Firstly, Taylor's hasn't even been released yet – it's scheduled to hit our screens tomorrow, during MTV's VMAs. All we've seen is two barely-there shots of Taylor looking white-girl fierce in the teaser on Instagram.