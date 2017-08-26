Did Taylor Swift actually copy Beyoncé in her new video?
Bey: “Ok ladies, let's get in formation” Taylor: “Ok ladies, let's get cultural appropriation”
Tomorrow marks the seven year anniversary of that iconic time our arrogant overlord Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs to say that Beyoncé's video should've won instead. Almost a decade on, there's a whole new Beyoncé-Taylor beef broth brewing in the world of celebrity music videos.
Taylor's latest track “Look What You Made Me Do”, as dragged by Dazed, is a weak, vague, anti-climactic melter that for some reason “interpolates” “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. It takes a shoddy aim at people like Kanye and Katy Perry without ever really hitting the mark, in the way that proper diss tracks should do. And some people think that the video for it copies Beyoncé's “Formation”.
People all over the internet have been scrambling to compare the two – citing the similarities in Taylors gothic attire, opulent backdrop and literal stance, in front of her (assumed) backing dancers. It's not like Taylor doesn't have form on creating racially insensitive or appropriative music videos. Both “Shake It Off” and “Wildest Dreams” were called out – rightly or wrongly.
But while I am really, really enjoying all the Black Twitter memes, the link between the videos seems a lil' tentative to me. Firstly, Taylor's hasn't even been released yet – it's scheduled to hit our screens tomorrow, during MTV's VMAs. All we've seen is two barely-there shots of Taylor looking white-girl fierce in the teaser on Instagram.
Secondly, there are a million dark, edgy music videos out there which has the lead standing in front of their backing dancers, fanning out behind them in a triangle shape. Like, come on. Think of Janet Jackson.
The receipts are that the video was directed by long-time Taylor collaborator Joseph Khan, who said on Twitter that they began concepting and prepping the “Look What You Made Me Do” video in January, shot in May and that he had collaborated with Beyoncé before (Destiny Child's noughties bangers “Jumpin', Jumpin'” and “Say My Name”).
“The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space,” he added. “There's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday.” Even if it was intentional, I'm thinking marketing ploy rather than an actual straight up copy – because how would that ever benefit Taylor? And if it is a marketing ploy, we've fallen straight into the trap.
I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 26, 2017
Meanwhile, even if Taylor hasn't been complicit in an attempted Beyoncé rip-off, there's no denying that it's the season of white mediocrity. As Girls Trip smashes box office records, white woman comedy equivalent, Rough Night, starring Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and token black girl Zoë Kravitz, has bombed. Katy Perry's recently released “Swish Swish” video is like, genuinely awful, even with the addition of everyone's favourite Stranger Things star, Gaten Matarazzo.
So as we wait for the VMAs to hit our screens, let's enjoy the memes. Imma let you finish on this:
When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl— Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017
Taylor Swift really is the patron saint of white mediocrity posing as genius. pic.twitter.com/jiILHGtmfR— Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) August 25, 2017
