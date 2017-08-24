The Jesus & Mary Chain & Sky Ferreira share ‘The Two of Us’

19 years after their last musical release, the seminal Scottish noise band The Jesus & Mary Chain returned earlier this year with Damage and Joy. They’ve now dropped a tune with collaborator Sky Ferreira, “The Two of Us”.

The track originally appeared on the album featuring Isobel Campbell, but this updated version of the vibey, 60s-style song has the former Dazed cover star on vocals. Ferreira featured elsewhere on the album originally with “Black and Blues”.

Ferreira has performed several times with the iconic band: she provided vocals for their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and joined the band onstage for “Just Like Honey” at a recent concert.

The singer, who recently appeared in the new season of Twin Peaks and on the Baby Driver soundtrack, shared news of her long-awaited sophomore album Masochism. “For the first time in a very long time I have a support system to help me (music wise),” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s only up from here. I’m starting to be in a good place creatively/overall & I’m very excited to put out new stuff & I can’t promise that you’ll like it ~~everyone is different~~BUT I can promise that anything I put out myself is & will be whole hearted & 100000000 dedication.”

Listen to “The Two of Us” below.