The Jesus & Mary Chain & Sky Ferreira share 'The Two of Us'

A newly updated version of the track from the Scottish band’s first new album in 19 years, Damage and Joy

MusicNews
Jesus and mary chain

19 years after their last musical release, the seminal Scottish noise band The Jesus & Mary Chain returned earlier this year with Damage and Joy. They’ve now dropped a tune with collaborator Sky Ferreira, “The Two of Us”.

The track originally appeared on the album featuring Isobel Campbell, but this updated version of the vibey, 60s-style song has the former Dazed cover star on vocals. Ferreira featured elsewhere on the album originally with “Black and Blues”.

Ferreira has performed several times with the iconic band: she provided vocals for their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and joined the band onstage for “Just Like Honey” at a recent concert.

The singer, who recently appeared in the new season of Twin Peaks and on the Baby Driver soundtrack, shared news of her long-awaited sophomore album Masochism. “For the first time in a very long time I have a support system to help me (music wise),” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s only up from here. I’m starting to be in a good place creatively/overall & I’m very excited to put out new stuff & I can’t promise that you’ll like it ~~everyone is different~~BUT I can promise that anything I put out myself is & will be whole hearted & 100000000 dedication.”

Listen to “The Two of Us” below.

