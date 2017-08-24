Lady Gaga talks loneliness, fans and feuds in new doc

Lady Gaga has had a stellar year: working on, releasing and touring with her fifth studio album Joanne, blistering Grammys and Superbowl performances, opening up to the world about her mental health and staying active with her LGBT youth work and activism. Now, a documentary about the star is set for release this September.

Directed by Chris Mukarbel, the doc follows the musician across an entire year, capturing the global artist in candid and intimate moments, as she navigates “relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities”.

Gaga posted several clips on her Instagram: some show her preparing for a medical procedure, and in the lead up to her Superbowl halftime show. One snippet sees her address her alleged feud with Madonna, and another captures her at a vulnerable moment as she dissects loneliness in the limelight.

“But like, I just... I’m alone, Brandon. Every night,” she cries. “All these people will leave, right? They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

In another clip, Gaga admits that she hasn’t seen the film, because she “can’t be objective” about herself. “You’ll see it before I do,” she laughs.

“I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind,” Moukarbel, who previously made Banksy Does New York, told Rolling Stone. “I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.”

Gaga: Five Foot Two will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released on Netflix September 22