M.I.A. drops new song ‘Load ‘Em’
The Dexta Daps-featuring tune appeared on her OHMNI website last night
Selim Bulut
“Load ‘Em” was dropped on the rapper’s new website OHMNI yesterday (August 23). The track features Jamaica’s Dexta Daps and was first previewed at the start of the year on a Periscope broadcast to fans. Its video repurposes live footage from her recent AIM shows.
M.I.A. recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her breakthrough second album Kala. Revisit our retrospective on the album here.
Watch the video for “Load ‘Em” below.
