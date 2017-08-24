Listen to Tyler, the Creator rework Jay-Z on ‘ZIPLOC’

Tyler, the Creator has dropped a new track, “Ziploc”, a freestyle over Jay-Z’s recent “4:44”. The song references his battle for the top of the charts with Meek Mill and recent Dazed cover star Lana Del Rey releasing albums on the same (blessed) day – Lana came out as number one, and Tyler jumped up to second place.

The Odd Future affiliate released a freestyle over Kanye West’s “Freestyle 4” in 2016, the wild “WHAT THE FUCK RIGHT NOW”. These last few months have seen the release of his well-received fourth studio album Flower Boy, as well as the suburban horror visual for “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and his Cherry Bomb documentary, featuring Frank Ocean, Pharrell and more.

“Look, I just like making shit. I’m a creative guy,” he told Dazed in a recent interview. “If I’m not making music then I’m gonna figure out how to draw, and if that's not it I’ll play an instrument. If not, I’ll film something. I think that goes for any artist. Any person who likes making things because I hate the word ‘creative’.”

Listen to the track below.