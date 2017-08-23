King Krule returns with new song ‘Czech One’

After all the cryptic posters and strange video clips , King Krule is back with a new song, “Czech One”.

The low-key “Czech One” opens on a slow, smoky groove that slowly opens up with jazz piano and saxophone introduced into the mix and Archy Marshall’s distinctive croon.

Marshall’s last album as King Krule was 2013’s 6 Feet Beneath the Moon, though he released the album A New Place 2 Drown under his own name in 2015. More recently he collaborated with Mount Kimbie on “Blue Train Lines”.

Listen to “Czech One” below.