Who is the sculptor who ‘profoundly influenced’ Solange?

Solange is no stranger to the art world – she performed at the Guggenheim in May and has been popping up regularly in the art industry recently. Swiftly moving onto her next creative endeavour, the singer is preparing for a performance at this year’s Chinati Weekend, an event that continues the art museum’s tradition of bringing contemporary artists to Marfa, Texas.

Yesterday, Solange announced via social media that she will be performing a new site-specific performance art piece entitled Scales, in a field where American sculptor Donald Judd’s installation “15 Untitled Works in Concrete” stands. The singer divulged her love for the American artist in an Instagram post: “Donald Judd’s profound work has had a tremendous impact on the way in which I see the world”.

Solange has discussed Judd’s influence in the past. The sleeve design for her 2012 single “Losing You” was inspired by the artist’s work: “(I) actually went to Marfa, did an entire Donald Judd tour and saw these really amazing boxes, which were aluminum with the yellow, so that was sort of where (the cover of the single) came from,” she told The FADER at the time.

Likewise the styling for the costumes of her recent festival shows and museum tours also took inspiration from the artist’s “idea that we take on our surroundings as a part of the art itself,” which “really, really punctured me in the way that I look at performance art,” while Judd’s paintings and illustrations were used as design inspirations for her A Seat at the Table photo book.