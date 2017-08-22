King Krule teases new music with ‘Bermondsey Bosom’ video

After months of playing unknown songs at festivals and forthcoming album rumours, King Krule has released a teaser for new music. The minute-long video, titled “Bermondsey Bosom”, features a series of short, hazy clips – we see cyclists, leafy streets, and Archy Marshall releases a balloon into the sky.

As an instrumental plays, the words from a cryptic poster sent to fans recently are read out in Spanish. It translates as, per the video credit:

“Slipping into filth, lonely but surrounded.

A new place to drown, 6 feet beneath the moon.

He arose a blood sucker, painting black and blue objects

with projections of himself. It was always about himself.

He jerks inside,

his guts twist,

sits in the Big Smoke

and thinks of her....

Me and you against this city of parasites,

Parasite Paradise

Parasite Paradise.”

The text references two of his previous albums, A New Place to Drown (released under his given name in 2015) and 6 Feet Beneath the Moon (his 2013 debut). The video is credited to Reuben Bastienne-Lewis.

Recently, the musician, who works under multiple names, collaborated with Mount Kimbie on “Blue Train Lines”.

An upcoming interview with Pitchfork sees Marshall detail working with Frank Ocean. Rumours had been swirling since Ocean floated the thought of a collaboration on a past interview.

“Frank was at my house, yeah,” Marshall says. “His work rate’s crazy; he creates album after album. I don’t know what goes through his head. He’s a different kind of cat. He came down and he wanted me to do something for his record, but I don’t think he liked it.”