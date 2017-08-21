Songs to listen to while you’re staring at the eclipse

If you’re in the USA, the solar eclipse should be kicking off right about now. For four hours, a shadow will befall North America, beginning in Oregon before travelling southwards towards and disappearing into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a moment to cherish: not only are there few opportunities to witness this dance of the celestial bodies in one lifetime, it’s also a rare humbling moment for humanity, one that should put the meaninglessness of the world’s geopolitical conflicts into perspective.

It is also – let’s be honest – a little boring. Once you’ve seen it for a minute, you’ve seen it all. So, if you think you need an audio accompaniment to your gaze into the sky, we’ve prepared a little soudtrack to help. From TV on the Radio’s awe-inspiring “Staring at the Sun” to CFCF’s divine “Beyond Light”, here are some tracks to ruin your eyesight to.