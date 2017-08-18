Take a look at Beyoncé’s 600-page photo book

Beyoncé has previewed her new boxset, How to Make Lemonade . The hefty release features her explosive album Lemonade , a vinyl version of the album, audio and visual downloads and an exclusive photo book with never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes images of the superstar’s life.

Beyoncé’s website is currently hosting selected images from the coffee table book that show unshared photographs from the making of the visual album alongside poetry from Warsan Shire. Besides being a sneak-peek into Queen B’s life, the publication celebrates Lemonade by providing context to some of the imagery used in the visual album. It takes a thorough look into the collaborators and influencers of Lemonade’s visual elements.

How to Make Lemonade is available to pre-order now. Take a look at some of the images below.