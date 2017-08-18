King Krule is sending cryptic posters to his fans

King Krule has been debuting new songs at festivals for the past year or so , but it looks like he might have an actual album on the way. As Pitchfork report, several fans have been receiving parcels connected to the musician that they’ve been sent.

Twitter and Reddit posts show strange, black-and-white photographs of Archy Marshall with the words ‘King Krule’ printed at the bottom. There is also Spanish text, some of which translates to his albums 6 Feet Beneath the Moon and A New Place 2 Drown.

The fans that received the posters say they have previously purchased something from his online shop.

Archy Marshall has only released one album as King Krule so far, his 2013 debut 6 Feet Beneath the Moon. However, he did put out the album A New Place 2 Drown under his own name in 2015. More recently, he collaborated with Mount Kimbie on the excellent “Blue Train Lines”.

Check out the posters below.