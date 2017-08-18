Hear Alice Glass’s surprise released debut solo EP

Alice Glass has surprise released her first self-titled solo EP. Alice Glass was written entirely by the former Crystal Castles frontwoman, with additional production and writing coming from former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes.

Alice Glass features “Without Love”, her second solo single following 2015’s “Stillbirth” – released just days ago with a stunning video directed by Floria Sigismondi. The rest of the EP ranges from similarly explosive pop songs like the low-slung 4x4 groove of “Forgiveness” to eerie noise bangers like “Natural Selection” and the atmospheric “The Altar”.

Crystal Castles disbanded in 2014, though band co-founder Ethan Kath eventually continued the project with new singer Edith Frances.

Alice Glass will tour later this year, including select dates supporting Marilyn Manson. Check out the full list of shows here.

Listen to Alice Glass below.